Tristan Thompson to play remainder of season with Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Longtime center Tristan Thompson will remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers through the rest of the season. The Athletic’s David Aldridge said there will not be a buyout

The 28-year-old was rumored to be on the trade block, but the Cavs did not move him before the 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The Cavaliers did acquire center Andre Drummond from the Pistons, a deal that Drummond confirmed on his Twitter account later in the afternoon.

Thompson, who becomes a free agent this summer, is averaging 11.9 points per game with 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The big man also ranks in the top 10 for rebounds.

The Cavs selected Thompson with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft behind point guard Kyrie Irving. The pair became the foundation of the post-LeBron James rebuild and key pieces in his return from Miami in 2014.

Thompson played in 447 consecutive games for Cleveland, which ended with a sprained thumb in 2017. It’s the longest streak in Cavs history and was the longest streak among active players at the time. He was a member of the 2016 NBA champion Cavaliers team.

