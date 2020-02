Mark it down! McDonald’s Shamrock Shake will be back nationwide soon, and there’s a new McFlurry version to boot.

According to a press release, Shamrock Shakes will return Feb. 19, marking the treat’s 50th anniversary. McDonald’s is also introducing the new OREO Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time.

The Shamrock Shake features vanilla soft serve blended with “Shamrock flavor” and topped with a whipped topping. The new OREO shake will mix in OREO cookie pieces.

#ShamrockShakeSZN is coming back for its 50th anniversary. Celebrate with the iconic shake or the brand new OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®, available 2/19! 🙌🎊🍀 pic.twitter.com/qWEid38DHP — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 5, 2020

More here.