Sherwin-Williams planning to add 400 new jobs with new headquarters in Cleveland and new facility in Brecksville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Sherwin-Williams announced Thursday it is finalizing plans to build a new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland.

It will also build a new facility in Brecksville.

“Our plans to continue investing in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio build on our 154-year legacy as one of the region’s top employers and drivers of economic activity,” Sherwin-Williams Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John G. Morikis said in a press release.

Preliminary plans call for Sherwin-Williams to invest a minimum of $600 million to build both facilities, eventually adding 400 more jobs.

The planned new global headquarters would be in downtown Cleveland just west of Public Square

between Saint Clair Avenue and Superior Avenue.

The Brecksville facility would be located off I-77 at Miller Road and Brecksville Road.