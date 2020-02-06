Blog: Northeast Ohio impacted by freezing rain
Rolling Stones 2020 tour includes stop in Cleveland

Posted 7:00 am, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 07:17AM, February 6, 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The Rolling Stones are making a 15 city tour of North America this year, and they are making a stop in Cleveland.

They'll play FirstEnergy Stadium on June 19 for the No Filter tour.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” Mick Jagger said in a press release.

“We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!” Keith Richards said.

Click here for more information on ticket sales.

Tickets go on sale February 14 at 10 a.m.

