President Trump to deliver first remarks since acquittal at National Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday morning at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

It will be his first public remarks since the Senate voted to acquit him on impeachment charges Wednesday.

The National Prayer Breakfast is hosted by members of the United States Congress and is organized by The Fellowship Foundation.

President Trump’s political campaign tweeted videos, statements and a cartoon dance celebration, while the Republican president himself tweeted a video of a fake TIME magazine cover that shows Trump campaign signs through 2048.

The president is also expected to speak at noon about the impeachment trial.

FOX8.com will carry live coverage of both scheduled events.

