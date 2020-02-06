Mentor police warn of distraction burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)-- The Mentor Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency in Northeast Ohio to warn residents about distraction burglaries.

The department said elderly residents should be on alert following distraction burglaries in surrounding areas.

"The suspects may pose as utility workers and ask to enter the home. Once inside the home, the person distracts the homeowner under the guise of a problem with the utility while the accomplices steal cash or other valuables," Mentor police said.

Orange Village, Willoughby Hills and Rocky River have issued similar warnings recently.

If an unknown person knocks on your door and asks to enter your house without proper identification, call your local police department.