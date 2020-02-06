Messy mix continues through evening commute

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The rain/snow line battle continues. The Fox 8 app is the best way to stay on top of the changing weather patterns.
Here’s the current thinking:
THURSDAY: Areas of drizzle this morning with dry breaks. Rain and snow redevelops (SW to NE movement) between 4 and 6pm. Mix will continue through the evening commute.
THURSDAY NIGHT: transition to all snow which continue into Friday
FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced
This active storm track will produce many instances of ups and down temperatures.
Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: