Messy mix continues through evening commute

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The rain/snow line battle continues. The Fox 8 app is the best way to stay on top of the changing weather patterns.

Here’s the current thinking:

THURSDAY: Areas of drizzle this morning with dry breaks. Rain and snow redevelops (SW to NE movement) between 4 and 6pm. Mix will continue through the evening commute.

THURSDAY NIGHT: transition to all snow which continue into Friday

FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced

This active storm track will produce many instances of ups and down temperatures.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

