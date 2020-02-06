Messy mix continues through evening commute

Posted 1:18 pm, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 01:37PM, February 6, 2020
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The rain/snow line battle continues. The Fox 8 app is the best way to stay on top of the changing weather patterns.

Here’s the current thinking:

THURSDAY:  Areas of drizzle this morning with dry breaks. Rain and snow redevelops (SW to NE movement) between 4 and 6pm. Mix will continue through the evening commute.

THURSDAY NIGHT:  transition to all snow which continue into Friday

FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced

This active storm track will produce many instances of ups and down temperatures.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

More weather alerts here

Check here for school closings

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.