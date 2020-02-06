Live blog: Freezing rain makes for slick start to your morning

Live blog: Northeast Ohio impacted by freezing rain
Snow emergencies issued
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - You'll need extra time to scrape the windshield Thursday.

Freezing rain fell over parts of Northeast Ohio overnight, and it's going to be slick for some folks.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through 10 a.m. for most people in the area.

Some schools were already closed due to illness, now others are closing or delaying the start of the school day to give people some extra time because of road conditions.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has been treating the roads throughout the night.

They say pavement temperatures vary, so you might be surprised by slick spots.

We'll update you as conditions change in our live blog below.

