Live blog: Freezing rain makes for slick start to your morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - You'll need extra time to scrape the windshield Thursday.

Freezing rain fell over parts of Northeast Ohio overnight, and it's going to be slick for some folks.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through 10 a.m. for most people in the area.

You can check the latest warnings here.

Some schools were already closed due to illness, now others are closing or delaying the start of the school day to give people some extra time because of road conditions.

Check the list here.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has been treating the roads throughout the night.

Be extra alert for slick conditions this morning. Pavement temps range from the upper-20s to mid-30s across much of the state. As of 3:45am, we have nearly 700 crews working. Please give them plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/eoZIEl8qhM — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 6, 2020

They say pavement temperatures vary, so you might be surprised by slick spots.

You can check the latest updates from OHGO here.

We'll update you as conditions change in our live blog below.