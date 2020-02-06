LIVE: President Trump remarks
Kenny’s looking for a ‘Clue’ at Cleveland Play House

Posted 8:27 am, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 08:25AM, February 6, 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton is looking for a 'CLUE' at Cleveland Play House as he previews the company's current production.

