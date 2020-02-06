I-TEAM: Local killer arrested accidentally going to prison for decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM learned that a local man who was arrested for a killing by chance just struck a plea deal agreeing to go to prison for decades.

In 2018, a state trooper pulled Gregory McLemore over on Cleveland's east side and it quickly became clear it would not be an ordinary traffic stop.

Video shows McLemore attempt to flee. However, the trooper caught him and found he had a gun on him.

Then, a Cleveland officer revealed to the trooper that McLemore was a suspect in a murder outside a gas station that had just happened, about 80 blocks away.

In fact, in the video, you hear an officer say, “He’s a homicide suspect.” And the trooper responds with, “Is he? Are you serious?”

Now, McLemore has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and more. Other charges have been dropped, but McLemore has agreed to serve 25 to 30 years in prison.

He is expected to be sentenced next month.

Records also indicate something else that will keep him locked up, a promise he will not ask later on for an early release from prison.

