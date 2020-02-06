× Greenhouse Tavern to close permanently on Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Greenhouse Tavern, a longtime staple on downtown Cleveland’s East 4th Street, is closing its doors for good.

The manager said the last day is Valentine’s Day and the restaurant will honor reservations for that night. Those with gift cards have until Feb. 14 to use them.

A reason for the closure was not given.

Chef Jonathon Sawyer opened the restaurant in 2009. It quickly became popular for its innovative dishes and menu items like pommes frites, confit wings and Tabasco fried chicken. Bon Appétit magazine named the gastropub a “best new restaurant.”

Sawyer later opened Noodlecat, which moved from downtown Cleveland to Crocker Park before closing, and Trentina, which also shuttered after five years in University Circle.

Most recently, the James Beard Award winner teamed up with former Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis to create Seesaw, a bar and restaurant in the Short North area of Columbus.

The closing of Greenhouse Tavern and its rooftop patio is the latest blow to the East 4th district. Ristorante Chinato and nearby Hodge’s permanently closed last year.