Freezing rain ends, snow returns this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 10 a.m. for most of Northeast Ohio.

Temperatures this morning are hovering around freezing.

Freezing rain ended before most of you had to get out of bed.

We will be dry for much of the day.

A clipper system is developing now to our west.

A rain/snow mix will move in around 4:30 p.m.

Most of the accumulating snow will happen after midnight when everyone drops into the 20s.

The snow will continue into the afternoon.

We're looking at 1 to 3 inches for most people.

