FOX 8 celebrates Amanda Berry’s courageous efforts to bring missing persons home

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Thursday is a very special day in the FOX 8 studios. It's the three-year anniversary of when Amanda Berry became part of our FOX 8 Family.

We teamed up with Amanda to help find missing people from across Northeast Ohio and bring them home.

Our viewers see Amanda on-air almost every day as she features a new missing person in her segment.

Cleveland police say every time Amanda's "Missing" segment airs, the tip lines light up.

In fact, FOX 8 is very excited to share that we are getting very close to 100 missing cases solved, thanks in part to Amanda and her efforts.

We aren't the only ones inspired by her courageous efforts. The American Red Cross is also honoring Amanda with a Greater Cleveland Hero Award in recognition of the work she does to help find missing individuals and provide aid to those in need.

Amanda, a kidnapping survivor herself, is passionate about the work she is doing and says she's ready to make 2020 even more successful.

