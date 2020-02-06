Family posts new signs at scene where daughter, friend were killed: ‘Someone out there knows’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – The parents of one of the victims in the Rocky River Reservation double murder returned to the scene of the crime Thursday.

Tom and Kim Brown placed new signs along Valley Parkway, steps from the bench where their 33-year-old daughter, Kate, and friend 40-year-old Carnell Sledge were killed in June.

Investigators said they were each shot in the head just after 5 p.m. on June 4. The killer remains on the loose.

“Sometimes I'll sit on the bench and I'll just look up at the sky,” Tom Brown said. “I may talk to Kate. Hopefully, she hears me. I know she hears me.”

On Wednesday, the Brown family announced a contribution boosting the reward in the case to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“Somebody out there knows and $100,000 is a lot of money,” Kim Brown said. “We're hoping that will enable someone to have the courage to step forward.”

Electronic billboards across the region are now displaying the increased reward and anonymous tip line. The Browns said they hope the signs near the crime scene, showing the reward and tip line, may spark a memory in someone passing by.

“Someone out there knows something. Someone out there knows, maybe not exactly what happened, but knows who did it,” Kim Brown said.

While an arrest won't bring their daughter back, the Browns said it may keep others safe.

“That will give us a piece of satisfaction that this person isn't out there enjoying life, enjoying sunshine, enjoying what it's like to be alive. That was all stolen from Kate and Nell,” Tom Brown said.

Tips can be made anonymously to the Crime Stoppers tip line at (216) 252-7463 or the FBI tip line at (216) 622-6842.

