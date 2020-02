LORAIN, Ohio– More than 30 mailboxes were smashed in Lorain County between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said areas targeted include Brownhlem, Henrietta, New Russia, Camden and Wellington townships. Investigators suspects in the case.

At this time, the sheriff’s office is trying to identify more victims. If your mailbox was damaged and you have not filed a police report, call Deputy Lawson at 440-329-3752.