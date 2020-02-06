Happening Now: President Trump makes statement following impeachment acquittal

Do you have an internal monologue? Twitter user’s post on the topic causes viral confusion…

Posted 12:30 pm, February 6, 2020, by

A post on Twitter is has started a new debate on social media.

Someone with the handle @KylePlantEmoji tweeted his thoughts about how people think on Jan. 27. He said some have an internal narrative. Others have abstract, non-verbal thoughts.

The tweet reads:

“Fun fact: some people have an internal narrative and some don’t As in, some people’s thoughts are like sentences they “hear”, and some people just have abstract non-verbal thoughts, and have to consciously verbalize them And most people aren’t aware of the other type of person.”

The user got over 26,000 retweets and thousands of replies:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.