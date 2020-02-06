Do you have an internal monologue? Twitter user’s post on the topic causes viral confusion…

A post on Twitter is has started a new debate on social media.

Someone with the handle @KylePlantEmoji tweeted his thoughts about how people think on Jan. 27. He said some have an internal narrative. Others have abstract, non-verbal thoughts.

Fun fact: some people have an internal narrative and some don't As in, some people's thoughts are like sentences they "hear", and some people just have abstract non-verbal thoughts, and have to consciously verbalize them And most people aren't aware of the other type of person — Kyle🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) January 27, 2020

The tweet reads:

The user got over 26,000 retweets and thousands of replies:

reading thread, feeling like my thought processes work differently from most people; it's making me feel ill at ease. i often think in narration – i have a 'voice' i hear for it – but just as often, in feelings/abstractions/an 'understanding' that can't be put into words. help — 🔻🟡🟥⚪🔺 (@lou_evil) January 27, 2020

my thoughts are def the abstract ones. if they contain words, it's more or less just fragments & not complete sentences until they're coming out. i think it's why i stumble over my words so often, stutter, always 5 levels ahead of whatever I'm actually saying, rambling, etc — human capote🕷️ (@shelbzazaaz) January 27, 2020

Same. For me it’s easier to write than speak. And i often don’t really know what I’m thinking until i write it. — Laurie Feinswog (@ljfxiki) January 27, 2020