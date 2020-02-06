Do you have an internal monologue? Twitter user’s post on the topic causes viral confusion…

A post on Twitter is has started a new debate on social media.
Someone with the handle @KylePlantEmoji tweeted his thoughts about how people think on Jan. 27. He said some have an internal narrative. Others have abstract, non-verbal thoughts.
The tweet reads:
“Fun fact: some people have an internal narrative and some don’t As in, some people’s thoughts are like sentences they “hear”, and some people just have abstract non-verbal thoughts, and have to consciously verbalize them And most people aren’t aware of the other type of person.”
The user got over 26,000 retweets and thousands of replies: