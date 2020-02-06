Cleveland Browns increasing season ticket prices

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball after being flushed out of the pocket in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns released information on season tickets on Thursday.

Ticket prices will rise $5 or less for nearly 40 percent of the seats, and about two-thirds of the stadium will increase by $10 or less per game, the team said.

The Browns emphasized this is the third time season ticket prices at FirstEnergy Stadium have increased since 2008. They also pointed in the price drop for many sections in 2017.

“We have a deep appreciation for the support of our season ticket members and fans. We will always prioritize providing affordable options for all, while looking at ticket prices throughout the NFL to determine our structure. The last 12 years, our ticket prices have remained flat in many areas. After careful consideration and discussion, we created a moderate increase that will still fall within the four least expensive season tickets in the NFL. We fully understand that our results on the field have not met expectations, either ours or our fans, and we are working hard to create the success that our fans truly deserve,” Peter John-Baptiste, Browns vice president of communications, in a news release on Thursday.

In 2019, the team hit its season ticket member maximum. The stadium was sold out for the entire season.

The Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

