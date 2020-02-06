Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after a teammate misses his pass during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Cavaliers acquire Andre Drummond from Pistons, reports say
CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired center Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons on Thursday ahead of the NBA trade deadline, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
The deal sends Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick to Detroit, according to NBA analyst for The Ringer Kevin O’Connor.
The Pistons selected Drummond with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season. He leads the league in rebounds and double-doubles.
This likely means Cavs center Tristan Thompson will shift to a reserve role, if he is not traded.