Cavaliers acquire Andre Drummond from Pistons, reports say

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired center Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons on Thursday ahead of the NBA trade deadline, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The deal sends Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick to Detroit, according to NBA analyst for The Ringer Kevin O’Connor.

The Pistons selected Drummond with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season. He leads the league in rebounds and double-doubles.

This likely means Cavs center Tristan Thompson will shift to a reserve role, if he is not traded.

