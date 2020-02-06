Art comes to life with a celebration of nature on FOX 8 Extra

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks visited FOX 8 Extra Thursday to give us a closer look at its Nature preschool program.

The program in Rocky River is entering its third year.

Now there is a new program in North Chagrin.

Registration is open for 2020-2021.

You have to register by February 9.

More about that here.

Both locations select students through a lottery program.

According to their website, nature preschools are based on high-quality practices of both early childhood education and environmental education.

The children spend time outdoors every day (except in dangerous weather) connecting with the natural world and creating a sense of place and belonging.

We also brought nature indoors with Stems Fleur in Cleveland Heights.

They're located at 2495 Lee Blvd.

They say they don't just make arrangments, they create living art.

Owner Scott Robertson grew up in Northeast Ohio.

He says he liked gardening from a very young age.

He worked in New York City in floral design before returning to Cleveland.

More on what they offer here.

