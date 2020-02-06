× 2 Berea schools placed under soft lockdown following incident in high school parking lot

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Two Berea City Schools were placed on under a soft lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to the district, a student was showed another student a weapon in the parking lot of Berea-Midpark High School around 1:40 p.m.

As a precaution administration placed the high school and Grindstone Elementary School, which is located about 2 miles from Berea-Midpark, under a soft lockdown.

Classes continued to be conducted as normal.

The district says there is “no imminent threat” to students and staff. However, if there are any additional updates that need to be shared with the community, the district says they will let students, staff and parents know.

Meanwhile, the Berea Police Department is investigating.

