Winter Weather Advisory: Wintry mix this evening, followed by messy commute tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The weather pattern is about to become messy and tricky to forecast in terms of the rain/snow line.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for most of Northeast Ohio through Thursday morning.

Keep in mind the worst morning commutes will be Thursday and Friday.

Here’s the current thinking:

WEDNESDAY: Few morning flurries. Mainly dry with sun.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix settles in.

THURSDAY: Snow far (NW)/wintry mix (most of NE Ohio)/rain (SE).

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers develop.

FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

