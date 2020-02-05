Winter Weather Advisory: Wintry mix this evening, followed by messy commute tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The weather pattern is about to become messy and tricky to forecast in terms of the rain/snow line.
There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for most of Northeast Ohio through Thursday morning.
Keep in mind the worst morning commutes will be Thursday and Friday.
Here’s the current thinking:
WEDNESDAY: Few morning flurries. Mainly dry with sun.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix settles in.
THURSDAY: Snow far (NW)/wintry mix (most of NE Ohio)/rain (SE).
THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers develop.
FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced.
Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:
