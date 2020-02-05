Winter weather advisory: A look at timing

Live updates: President Trump impeachment trial vote

Posted 3:41 pm, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 03:42PM, February 5, 2020
CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The rain/snow line battle continues.

Here’s the current thinking:

TONIGHT: *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY-6pm  through 10am Thursday*   Wintry mix will begin ~8-9pm. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected within the time frame of this advisory.

THURSDAY: Snow far (NW)/wintry mix (most of NE Ohio)/rain (SE).

 

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers develop.

FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced. Best chance for a general snowfall.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

