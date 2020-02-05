Winter weather advisory: A look at timing

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The rain/snow line battle continues.
Here’s the current thinking:
TONIGHT: *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY-6pm through 10am Thursday* Wintry mix will begin ~8-9pm. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected within the time frame of this advisory.
THURSDAY: Snow far (NW)/wintry mix (most of NE Ohio)/rain (SE).
THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers develop.
FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced. Best chance for a general snowfall.
