Winter weather advisory: A look at timing

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The rain/snow line battle continues.

Here’s the current thinking:

TONIGHT: *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY-6pm through 10am Thursday* Wintry mix will begin ~8-9pm. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected within the time frame of this advisory.

**If any closings come in, you'll find them RIGHT HERE**

THURSDAY: Snow far (NW)/wintry mix (most of NE Ohio)/rain (SE).

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers develop.

FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced. Best chance for a general snowfall.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: