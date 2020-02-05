Video shows suspects breaking windows with rocks at Akron business

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)–  The Akron Police Department is working to identify the three people who broke windows with rocks at a business.

It happened at Sentry Fence on Beacon Street on Nov. 22. Akron police released the video on Wednesday.

The trio broke five windows and busted the windshield on a work vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Det. Rhodaback at 330-375-2464, the tip line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the tip to 274637.

