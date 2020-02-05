Video shows police pursuit of driver in stolen UPS truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)-- Jackson Township police released dash cam video Wednesday showing a short pursuit of the driver of a stolen UPS truck.

According to police, on Feb. 3, at 8:01 p.m., officers identified that the truck was stolen and was in the area of Portage Street N.W. and Frank Avenue N.W.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but police said the driver - identified as Travis Leanthony Lanier- would not comply.

A short pursuit took place westbound that ended in the area of Portage Street N.W. and State Route 241 (Wales Avenue N.W.) where police said the vehicle was involved in a crash.

Police said Lanier then ran off and tried to get in multiple vehicles, but was taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but tried to take off from the facility, police said.

Lanier was booked into the Stark County Jail on the following: obstructing official business (F-5), grand theft of a motor vehicle (F-5), failure to comply with order or signal (F-3), escape (F-4), and receiving stolen property (F-4).

Jackson Township police said they believe Lanier may have been involved in other crimes in the area; their investigation continues.