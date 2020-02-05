University of Akron suspends travel to China amid coronavirus concerns

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The University of Akron has joined other Northeast Ohio colleges in suspending travel to China.

The restrictions are effective immediately and in place until further notice.

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel warning for China.

There are no confirmed cases in Ohio.

The death toll in China is just under 500.

More than 24,000 people have been infected.

The symptoms look very similar to the flu, but health officials say if you haven’t traveled to China, the chances of contracting the coronavirus are very low.

The best practice for prevention is good hygiene, according to the World Health Organization.

Click here for more resources and information on coronavirus.