Stolen cremains of local man’s mom have been located in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WJW) -- One week after the cremated remains of Canton native Terra Kay Dalton were stolen along with her families luggage from a Las Vegas motel relatives say they have received word that she has been found.

Dan Dalton, Terra's son, confirms to Fox 8 news that he was contacted by Maryland businessman Eric Maxwell Tuesday afternoon.

Maxwell told the family that he was in Las Vegas on a business trip when he spotted the box containing Dalton's remains on a bench inside a bus stop.

Terra Dalton passed away while vacationing in Las Vegas on January 10.

Her son Dan, his brother, Colten, and their grandmother travelled to Las Vegas last week to pick up her cremated remains.

"That was my first time in Vegas, and unfortunately it was because of this," Dan Dalton told Fox 8 on Friday.

The family was staying at the Flamingo Resort where Colten had room credits.

They checked out of their room at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 28, with 10 hours before a flight home.

The family checked their luggage into a secured area at the resort where they were given a ticket to claim it after they spent time taking in Las Vegas before they left.

Dan Dalton said the claim ticket was misplaced and then used by someone else to steal their luggage, in which they had placed the box containing Tara's cremated remains along with a lock of her hair and a paper with her fingerprints.

"At some point within 20 minutes of us dropping our luggage off somebody had taken that ticket, the claim ticket, a middle aged caucasion male and female couple I guess they claimed the luggage," Dan Dalton told Fox 8 on Friday.

Police were investigating the crime as a burglary under Las Vegas statute while the family begged for the people responsible to return the box fearing it could be discarded as trash.

"Just drop them at a church or at the police station, we don't care. We don't want your name. You already did what you did, we just want our mom back so she can return back where she belongs and not somewhere that she doesnt," Dan Dalton told Fox 8.

A photo of the box that was found at the bus stop confirms that it is the missing remains, along with the lock of hair and fingerprints.

Dan Dalton tells Fox 8 that Las Vegas police are investigating and have Terra's remains.

Although none of their other belongings including a laptop, medications, and personal effects have been recovered Dalton says all he cared about was getting his mother's cremains back home.

