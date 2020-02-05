Report: Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) — Movie star and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas passed away Wednesday at age 103, according to People.

Douglas has reportedly been in good health since he suffered a stroke in 1996.

Douglas had a decorated career spanning more than six decades. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, and his three sons Michael, Joel, and Eric.

His son Michael, who is also an actor, released the following statement to People:

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Douglas has over 96 acting credits, including 75 movies. He is known for his roles in “Lust for Life,” "Spartacus” and “Seven Days In May.” In 1996 Douglas received an honorary Oscar for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community.

