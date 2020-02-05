School closings

Press conference today in double homicide at Rocky River Reservation

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — A press conference will be held Wednesday regarding the unsolved double homicide in the Metroparks Rocky River Reservation last fall.

Kate Brown, 33, and Carnell Sledge, 40, were sitting on a riverside bench at around 5:15 p.m. on June 4, 2019, when they were each shot in their heads, and the killer vanished.

In October, the FBI increased the available reward to a total of $30,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous call to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463. The FBI tip line is 216-622-6842.

