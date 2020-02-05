Ohio’s political leaders respond to President Trump’s acquittal in historic impeachment trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (WJW) — People across the nation are commenting on the Senate's not guilty vote in President Trump's impeachment trial.

The Senate acquitted the President on both articles of impeachment Wednesday, bringing to a close only the third presidential trial in American history. The votes tallied as followed: 52-48 favoring acquittal of abuse of power, 53-47 of obstruction of Congress' investigation.

Now, political figures are responding to President Trump's acquittal impeachment trial. Here's a look at what Ohio's Senators and Representatives are saying.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman (R) took to Twitter after the trial saying it's time to focus on issues and legislation impacting the American people.

He also said, "it's time to move beyond impeachment and get back to work for our constituents. We are less than a year away from an election. Let's let the American people decide."

Before the vote, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D) released a statement arguing in favor of conviction. It reads,

"Over the course of this trial we heard overwhelming evidence that President Trump did things Richard Nixon never did — he extorted a bribe from a foreign leader, to put his own presidential campaign above the American people he swore an oath to serve. If we acquit this Preisdent, it sets a clear, dangerous precedent — that you can abuse your office, and Congress will look the other way. One of our fundamental American values is that we have no kings, no nobility, no oligarchs in this country — no matter how rich, no matter how powerful, everyone can and should be held accountable. This trial and this vote are about more than just President Trump. This is about the future of our democracy. I hope my colleagues will choose courage over fear. I hope they will put country over party. I hope they will join me in holding this President accountable to the American people we all took oath to serve."

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan (R OH-4) responded to the trial with two words "truth wins."

Representative Tim Ryan (D OH-13) declared Wednesday as a "solemn day for our country."

Congressman Bill Johnson (R OH-6) issued his statement regarding the trial on Twitter, also saying "glad that this sham impeachment is over. The President has been acquitted. Now it’s time to move on. His statement reads,

"The impeachment that some Democrats in Congress have talked about since the day President Trump was sworn into office was destined to happen once Democrats took control of the House. Today, it ended exactly like everyone knew it would: with an acquittal of the President. Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and almost every other elected Democrat in Washington were looking for something, anything, over which they could impeach President Trump — it was a predetermined guilty verdict looking for a crime. When they couldn't find a crime, they seized on an orchestrated, second and third-hand, hearsay account from a 'whistleblower' to jumpstart the process. But, if it wasn't the call with the President of Ukraine, it would have been something else. Despite their total control over the process in the House, the committees, House Managers, and most importantly, the evidence, the Democrats never came close to proving any sort of impeachable offense. They will complain; but, they were in charge of gathering the evidence and making the case, and they fell way short. In sum, House Democrats were unable to overturn the results of the 2016 election, one they still haven't accepted. That's what this impeachment was all about. Yet, while this show trial was going on, President Trump stayed the course, showed real leadership, continued his work, and implemented major trade agreements, eliminated top terrorists, and kept our economy strong and on an upward path. I hope House Democrats will now join the rest of us and work to resolve the serious issues facing Americans. As Democrats famously said after Bill Clinton was acquitted after his impeachment trial in February 1999, it's time to 'move on.'"

Representative Brad Wenstrup (R OH-2) tweeted his statement with the words "case closed." His response is as follows:

"This case is closed. After three years of investigations, millions of taxpayer dollars spent, and months of gridlock, it is time to move beyond this nightmare. The American people sent us to Washington to tackle the challenging issues of the day, namely lowering prescription drug prices, addressing surprise billing, and strengthing our national defense. Our country must come together and begin healing, and that starts with our elective officials. However, I fear that some of my colleagues will reject this opportunity to unify and continue with their obsession to remove this President from office."

Representative Steve Chabot (R OH-1) shared his response via an interview he had with the Washington Examiner. He said,

"They thought they had wounded this president, but if anything, I think he’s stronger than ever. And I think the country is stronger than ever, and that’s important.”

Representative Joyce Beatty (D OH-3) shared her response on Twitter saying the "Senate GOP put President Trump above the Constitution. Sad day for America."

Representative Bob Latta (R OH-5) responded on Twitter saying,

"At last, the most partisan impeachment process in the history of our country is over. Although we cannot get back the time wasted on partisanship and politics, we must now focus our work on the challenges our nation is facing. Drug prices are soaring, substance abuse continues to rob Americans of their futures, people in rural areas can’t access the Internet, our nation’s spending is out of control, and more. As Members of Congress, we were elected to come together in order to provide for a better and safer America. It’s time to uphold our commitments to our constituents and get back to work."

Representative Warren Davidson (R OH-8) also took to Twitter after the impeachment trial saying,

"The Democrats have had their day in court, and the verdict shows that their biased case against President Trump was weak & politically motivated. With these proceedings behind us, it is time for Congress to get back to work to sustain our blue collar boom."



Representative Marcy Kaptur (D OH-9) released a statement online after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump. It reads,

“The strength of America’s greatness cannot be attributed to one man, but to the force and determination of an entire people as diverse as the land we call home. Today’s vote to acquit President Trump is as much a reflection of the deep partisan divide in this country as it is a result. Despite overwhelming evidence and testimony, I fear President Trump, as well as future presidents of both parties, will be emboldened to undermine our democracy, subvert accountability, and avoid transparency with impunity because of the precedent set by the Senate Majority this evening. I am thankful for the bravery of individuals such as Senator Romney, who broke with the Republican Party by voting to convict President Trump for abuse of power. Such an act of patriotism should not be difficult, though sadly, it has proven to be a bridge too far for the Senate Majority. I align myself with the words he spoke on the floor of the Senate this afternoon: ‘There’s no question that the President asked a foreign power to investigate his political foe. That he did so for a political purpose, and that he pressured Ukraine to get them to help or to lead in this effort. My own view is that there’s not much I can think of that would be a more egregious assault on our Constitution than trying to corrupt an election to maintain power. And that’s what the President did.’ The fact that Senator Romney and so many Democrats, especially those from moderate districts and states, stood up for what is right in the face of adversity is a testament that reason has not entirely escaped our politics. Regrettably, however, the inevitable degradation of our discourse, our institutions, and our democracy will be a price our country pays for the Senate Republicans’ cover-up of President Trump’s wrongdoings in Ukraine. The fact that Republicans voted to block additional witnesses and documents will forever be a stain on what has long been called the world’s greatest deliberative body. For as long as I am in Congress, I will use any and all institutional power I have to hold President Trump and his Administration accountable to the people of this country and to those in Northern Ohio in particular. Such is my duty.”

Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R OH-16) did not share a response to the impeachment trial on Wednesday. However, he previously tweeted that "amid DC dysfunction and chaos, my office has risen above the noise to deliver results for OH-16."

Instead, the congressman shared that he voted to support the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

As of 6:20 p.m. Wednesday the following representatives from Ohio had not released statements on the President's acquittal:

Rep. Mike Turner (R OH-10)

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D OH-11)

Rep. David Joyce (R OH-14)

Rep. Troy Balderson (R OH-12)

Rep. Steve Stivers (R OH-15)

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R OH-7)