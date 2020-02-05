Ohio Department of Health monitoring possible case of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- The Ohio Department of Health said it is monitoring a person under investigation for coronavirus.

Samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control. No other information about the possible patient will be released.

The Ohio Department of Health said there are no confirmed cases in the state and the risk in Ohio for coronavirus remains low.

“This is part of public health’s ever-present work to balance public interest with the privacy rights of our individual citizens,” said Amy Acton, MD, MPH, director of ODH, in a news release. “We are committed to ensuring they receive proper, compassionate care and to preventing any possible spread of infectious disease.”

Acton also warned residents against fear and panic.

“Ohioans are known for treating one another, as well as visitors, with acceptance, respect, and understanding,” Acton said. “Whether someone is ill or well, a traveler or not, they deserve to be afforded the same kindness. Please keep this in mind as we learn more about 2019 novel coronavirus.”

The department also said it will start posting information on coronavirus cases on its website. The numbers will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

This coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan City, China. The United States reported its first confirmed case of person-to-person spread on Jan. 30, the CDC said. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

**Watch the video, above, for the difference between coronavirus and the flu**