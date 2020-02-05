Norton cheerleader continues to show determination during recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON, Ohio (WJW)-- Emma Pfouts continues to make progress following an asthma attack and cardiac arrest in October.

The 16-year-old was placed in a medically-induced coma for several weeks. She's spent more than 100 days at Akron Children's Hospital. On Wednesday, Emma's mother, Christina Weigand, posted an update on the Norton High School cheerleader's progress.

Weigand said they played some of Emma's favorite songs, as she wiggled her shoulders and tried to sing along. The teen is sweet, grateful and determined, her mother said.

"The determination this kid has is so impressive I’m in awe of her. The fact that she is so incredibly positive ALL the time, it’s unbelievable to me that she can be after all she has been through, but day in and day out, she stays that way," Weigand wrote.

Emma recently had her first asthma attack since the incident. Weigand said the panic and fear in her daughter's face was heartbreaking.

"It reminded me of the fear she must have felt when she couldn’t breath in that moment and went unconscious that night of homecoming. I cannot even imagine my sweet Emma’s thoughts, it’s painful just thinking about it," he mother said.

