North Carolina Senator posts video tearing up articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON (WJW) — North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis posted a now-viral video of himself tearing up the articles of impeachment after the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Sen. Tillis (R) posted the video in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of President Trump’s speech after the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The video shows the senator rip up the articles of impeachment and drop the two halves of paper he was holding.

Take a look:

Two can play this game, @SpeakerPelosi. Glad to finally put impeachment in the rear view mirror so we can get back to work for the people of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/YHXbIYxQ3A — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) February 5, 2020

Speaker Pelosi ripped the paper the President’s speech was printed on immediately after he finished giving it.

She reportedly tore it up because she believed it “was a manifesto of mistruths.”

“He shredded the truth, so I shredded his speech,” Pelosi is quoted saying.

She also said she felt “liberated” because she felt the speech was so outrageous, CNN reports.

Cameras caught her tearing the speech a total of four times.

You can watch Speaker Pelosi tear up President Trump’s speech in the video below:

