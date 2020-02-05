Deadline approaches for lawsuits in UH fertility clinic failure

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A law firm held a news conference on Wednesday for what it called a major announcement related to the destruction of thousands of embryos and eggs at University Hospital.

The incident happened at Ahuja Medical Center on March 4, 2018. The hospital said the temperature of the tissue storage bank at the fertility clinic unexpectedly fluctuated.

The Ohio Department of Health said the facility failed to ensure one liquid nitrogen storage tank was inspected and maintained. The report indicated University Hospitals knew about issues. At first, an estimated 930 patients and 2,751 eggs and embryos were affected. Later numbers were closer to 4,000.

March 4 is the deadline to file a lawsuit. According to Peiffer Wolf Carr and Kane, more than 150 cases have been settled, but up to 200 victims have not filed.

“For nearly two years, most of the facts and details in this matter have been buried by confidentiality. Through these two new cases, the opportunity to bring this information to light increases dramatically. We want to ensure that UH is held accountable for every victim and that these victims obtain compensation for their unimaginable loss. Additionally, we want to make sure that something like this never happens again,” said attorney Adam Wolf.

