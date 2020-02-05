‘My best friend’: Vanessa Bryant posts new tributes to late husband Kobe

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, posted new tributes to her husband Wednesday. The chopper was reportedly heading to a sports academy in Thousands Oaks, California, for Gigi’s basketball game.

Wednesday, Vanessa posted a photo of a smiling Kobe, calling him her best friend.

She also shared a video of a clip from “Extra TV” where Kobe talks about himself, his likes and dislikes.

Kobe Bryant was among nine people, including their daughter, Gigi, 13, who died in a helicopter crash in California last month.

Kobe, 41, was a five-time NBA champion and 18-time NBA All-Star, and in 2018 won an Academy Award for his short film, “Dear Basketball.” He left behind his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters.

