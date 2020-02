Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Paul Reeves is 15.

He's been missing from Ashtabula since January 23, 2020.

Police say he has tattoos on both his upper arms.

If you can help, call (440)576-0055.

