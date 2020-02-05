Mild winter causes snow supplies to pile up at local businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) -- At E & H Ace Hardware in Westlake, winter weather means more business.

“It’s about time. We are all set. It’s been light because we haven’t had the snowfalls like we’ve had in the past,” said Michael Hihn, assistant manager.

Stores like Ace have taken a hit during this mild winter because people have not had to buy snowblowers, shovels and rock salt.

“Usually at this time of year, we are down to three palates. But as you can see behind me, we have more than enough. And we have more in the back,” said Hihn.

It has also been a slow season thus far for ODOT.

They plan to have more than 300 plows out across Northeast Ohio during the winter weather advisory.

“We are going to have a lot of crews out there, I don’t expect it to be too terrible, but there could be some slick roads as that transition happens from ice and sleet to snow,” said Amanda McFarland, ODOT spokesperson.

Meantime, Ace isn’t planning on moving the summer stuff to the front of the store just yet.

“I’ve been to Opening Day and it’s been snowing before,” said Hihn.