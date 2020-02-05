× Local student-athletes make college commitments on National Signing Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In many ways, how National Signing Day goes on a national level is a good way to determine the top teams year in and year out in college football.

This year, the Georgia Bulldogs were ranked No. 1, with fellow SEC schools Alabama ranked 2nd and national champion LSU ranked 4th. National runner up Clemson was 3rd while the Ohio State Buckeyes came in 5th.

Here in Northeast Ohio, the scene was repeated throughout the day. Each school would have a few student-athletes sign. Other schools like Glenville, Euclid, St. Edward, or St. Ignatius could have a dozen or more signing those letters of intent.

For coaches like Glenville’s Ted Ginn Sr., it’s as important, if not more important than winning a title.

On more than several occasions over the years, Ginn has said, “It’s a blessing to see the kids meet a challenge and earn a scholarship”.

This year 13 Tarblooders signed, then posed for pictures with the coach.

It’s a big day for parents as they realize the dream of having their son or daughter going to college with a scholarship. It’s a big break financially.

The Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year, Ethan Wright of Manchester, signed his letter to go to the University of Cincinnati.

For all the students involved, National Signing Day is one they will remember for the rest of their life.