Kenny’s a kid again at Kidforce Collectibles

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) -- For anyone who is a kid at heart, Kidforce Collectibles in Berea is for you. It`s stocked full of fun with board games, toys, comic books, trading cards and pinball games. In fact, Kidforce Collectibles has one of the biggest pinball leagues on the planet. Fox 8`s Kenny Crumpton didn`t want to come back to work after spending the morning at Kidforce Collectibles.
