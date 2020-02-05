School closings

‘I’m gonna shoot you’: Cleveland police search for masked gunmen in robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police have released surveillance photos of two suspects in an armed robbery.

On January 31 around 8:15 p.m., two armed men walked into a Dollar General in the 3000 block of Fulton Rd. with guns drawn and demanded money.

Police say the suspects pointed the guns at two employees.

As the manager opened the register, one suspect yelled, "You're taking too long. Hurry up or I'm gonna shoot you."

If you have any information that can help police, call (216)623-5217.

