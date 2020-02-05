‘I thought it was a deer’: 911 call released from hunting accident that killed South Carolina man and his 9-year-old daughter

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WJW) — Authorities in South Carolina have released the 911 call from a New Year’s Day hunting accident that left a father and his 9-year-old daughter dead.

Kim Drawdy, 30, and his daughter, Lauren, were hunting near their home in Walterboro, South Carolina when they were shot by fellow hunters after being mistaken for deer.

The Drawdys were hunting with two other people when the accident occurred.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said the group of four were trying to drive deer, which is when a group walks toward the animals to move them, when the father-daughter pair was shot.

Now, over a month later, a 911 call obtained by WCSC provides more insight into the ongoing investigation.

According to the news outlet, the hunter who shot the Drawdys called 911 after the incident.

The call reportedly went like this:

Caller: “I shot through some bushes. I thought it was a deer, I ******* shot them.”

911 Operator: “You said someone was shot? Was it you that got shot?”

Caller: “No, no, no it was my buddy and his daughter I think man, oh my God.”

Operator: “Is he breathing at all?”

Caller: “No. I don’t think so man. I don’t know man, I can’t even tell.”

Another voice, belonging to the man, is then heard in the call. He told the operator the father-daughter pair had been shot with a 12 gauge shotgun. The conversation continued like this:

Operator: “The weapon is secured?”

Caller #2: “Yes, I have the weapon because I don’t know the state of mind he’s in and I took it.”

Operator: “Was his daughter shot?”

Caller #2: “I think so, also that’s what ***** said, nobody’s moving.”

SCDNR officials told WCSC Wednesday that the accident remains under investigation and charges are possible.