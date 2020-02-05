I-Team: Dozens of charges filed against two people in dog-fighting investigation, drug bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found dozens of charges now filed against two people for a local drug trafficking and dog-fighting investigation.

Last week, the I-Team revealed the investigation with exclusive video from the bust, and we found one suspect had been convicted of dog fighting before.

Now, Cuyahoga County prosecutors have filed charges against Angelo McCoy and Nylajenel Mobley.

The indictment includes charges for drug trafficking, dog fighting, even child endangering. And, among the charges, cruelty against a companion animal, otherwise known as Goddard’s Law, named after legendary FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard.

Police video showed what happened when a drug raid turned into an investigation into dog fighting and animal neglect.

A walk into the backyard revealed piles and piles of junk and rows and rows of cages with dogs.

Weeks ago, Cleveland police made a big drug bust at a home near E. 79th and Kinsman.

Then they found dogs. And more dogs. Some of the animals were “severely injured.”

The video recently released to the I-Team shows investigators in the backyard saying, “Oh, my goodness. There’s a lot of dogs here.” And, “This one’s gonna have to go straight to the vet.”

Cleveland animal control officers and the Animal Protective League hauled away 12 dogs.

During the raid in the house, records show, police also found heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and hundreds of pills. And at the time of the raid, officers even found a child inside. All of that just steps away from a school.

And the I-Team revealed Angelo McCoy, a suspect in this case, has a record for dog fighting. Cuyahoga County prosecutors convicted him a few years ago, and he was sentenced to ten months in prison.

Back then, about a dozen dogs were also involved, and that case also involved a drug investigation.

One neighbor we met didn’t want to be identified. He said what had been going on there had left people terrified.

He said, “’Cause I was wondering who told? I wondered who told? I didn’t have the nerve to tell.”

Last week, the I-Team knocked on the door of the home that had been raided. No one answered.

The suspects just indicted now get a chance in the coming days to go to county court to begin defending themselves.

