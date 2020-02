Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Inspirational messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

"My name is Correy Milton, and I am Dr. King's dream.

I am an African American young man that can seek life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

I have the right to go after a higher education, and study in the field of engineering -- and in time, form my own architectural firm.

My morals and values have paved the way for me to achieve my dream -- just as Dr. King did."

