Highway patrol honors Stark County teen for lifesaving decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WJW)-- Several members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol honored a Stark County teen at his school Wednesday for his lifesaving decision behind the wheel one month after a serious crash.

State troopers said the rollover crash on Interstate 76 in Rootstown Township occurred around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

"An accident occurred on the other side of the highway, which sent debris into our side and a semi cut over in front of me trying to avoid the debris," said 16-year-old Kyle Andrzejczyk. "So I tried to hit my brakes and avoid that and my brakes locked up and I slid off."

Several State troopers traveled to St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Louisville, where Andrzejczyk is a student, to present the "Saved by the Belt" award in front of classmates. Troopers said his smart decision to wear a seat belt likely saved his life.

"I’ve been on the job 21 years as a state trooper and this is the second opportunity I’ve had to present this award," said Lt. Jeffrey Greene.

Trooper Duane Hunsicker responded to the crash scene and was present to give the award to Andrzejczyk, who was able to walk away from the crash with just a few scratches.

"I believe that God and even maybe some relatives that have passed away have been looking down at me and saved me in that crash," Andrzejczyk said.