Gianna Bryant’s school retires her basketball jersey

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Gianna Bryant’s school retired her basketball jersey on Wednesday night, according to a photo her mother shared on Instagram.

Vanessa Bryant posted a photo of Gianna’s No. 2 jersey framed and on display at a ceremony at Harbor Day School.

“My Gigi. I love you! I miss you,” Vanessa wrote in the post. “You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small.”

Vanessa shared multiple videos from the ceremony.

Students and staff took turns at the podium to talk and share stories about Gianna.

You can watch more videos from the ceremony on Vanessa’s Instagram account.

Gianna and her father basketball legend Kobe Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash last month, along with seven others.

The chopper was reportedly heading to a sports academy in Thousands Oaks, California, for Gianna’s basketball game.

Kobe, 41, was a five-time NBA champion and 18-time NBA All-Star, and in 2018 won an Academy Award for his short film, “Dear Basketball.” He left behind his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters.