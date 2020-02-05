Fox Recipe Box: Breakfast Egg Muffins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This savory muffin recipe is chocked full of flavors and is so easy to make. It’s a perfect recipe to whip up on a Sunday afternoon and then enjoy for breakfast all week. Chef Stefanie Paganini shared her recipe with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.

The Paganini School of Cooking is presenting a variety of cooking demo’s at the Great Big Home + Garden Show. Stefanie Paganini will be busy on Friday offering demo’s on Morning Muffins and Cooking with Beer. Click here for more information. To see Stefanie’s upcoming cooking class schedule at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking click here.

Breakfast Egg Muffins

Makes 12

1 tsp. vegetable oil

1 cup AP flour

1 cup cornmeal

2 tsp. granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1-1/3 cups buttermilk

3 large egg, slightly beaten

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

1 cup sweet corn kernels

8 oz. cooked Italian sweet sausage or

1 cup cooked bacon, chopped into pieces

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup red pepper, diced small

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

Add remaining ingredients, mixing just until ingredients are moistened. Pour batter into greased muffin tins about ¾ full and bake for 15-25 minutes until golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve warm.