FOX 8 Extra celebrates National Chocolate Fondue Day

February 5, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – National Chocolate Fondue Day is February 5.

Legacy Village Melting Pot visited FOX 8 Extra to celebrate.

You can make a reservation online here.

There are some great deals during the month of February.

For National Chocolate Fondue Day on the 5th, you can get chocolate fondue for $5.

Thursday, February 6, they’re offering a featured four-course meal for $32.95 for Galentine’s Day.

