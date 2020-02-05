FOX 8 Extra celebrates National Chocolate Fondue Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – National Chocolate Fondue Day is February 5.

Legacy Village Melting Pot visited FOX 8 Extra to celebrate.

You can make a reservation online here.

There are some great deals during the month of February.

For National Chocolate Fondue Day on the 5th, you can get chocolate fondue for $5.

Thursday, February 6, they’re offering a featured four-course meal for $32.95 for Galentine’s Day.

You can always submit your photos or shoutouts for FOX 8 Extra! Just click ‘submit your photo’ below or email us at tips@fox8.com.

Related stories Family traditions are a key part of Cleveland’s classic restaurants