Folks at St. Jude work to make dream of curing childhood cancer a reality

February 5, 2020
(WJW) - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale Thursday, February 20.

Starting at 6 a.m. on that day, we'll reveal the phone number to call for your ticket.

There will also be a link to get them online.

Each ticket costs $100 and puts you in the raffle for the home and other prizes.

While the house is a big prize, the money raised will go toward helping children and their families.

FOX 8's Kristi Capel visited the St. Jude campus to give you a closer look at their mission.

See their story by watching the video above.

More on the St. Jude dream home here.

