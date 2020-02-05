David’s Pasta with Spinach, Lemon, Almonds and Burrata Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pasta with Spinach, Lemon, and Almonds, Topped with Burrata Cheese

1 lb. short pasta (Penne, Fusilli, Orecchiette, etc. )

2 Tbs. Butter

3 cloves garlic, smashed & minced

1/3 C. lemon infused olive oil

6 OZ. fresh baby spinach

½ C. slivered almonds, toasted

1 lb. Burrata cheese (or fresh mozzarella)

fresh ground black pepper to taste

grated Parmesan or Romano to taste

Add a couple tsp. of kosher salt to a pot of boiling water. Start cooking pasta according to package instructions.

Melt butter and soften garlic in a large saucepan over medium heat, about a minute. Add infused olive oil and heat several minutes (just long enough to make it hot.)

Reserving a cup of cooking water, drain pasta and place in a large pasta bowl. Top with spinach and almonds. Pour hot garlic-olive oil mixtureover spinach and toss until spinach begins to wilt. If it seems dry, add a little of the reserved pasta water, a spoonful at a time. Finally, top with rough chopped or torn Burrata (or fresh Mozzarella) and a little black pepper. Give it a gentle toss and serve with a sprinkle of grated cheese.

ENJOY!