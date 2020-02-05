David’s Pasta with Spinach, Lemon, Almonds and Burrata Cheese

Posted 11:58 am, February 5, 2020, by
Data pix.
Data pix.

Pasta with Spinach, Lemon, and Almonds, Topped with Burrata Cheese

1 lb. short pasta (Penne, Fusilli, Orecchiette, etc. )
2 Tbs. Butter
3 cloves garlic, smashed & minced
1/3 C. lemon infused olive oil
6 OZ. fresh baby spinach
½ C. slivered almonds, toasted
1 lb. Burrata cheese (or fresh mozzarella)
fresh ground black pepper to taste
grated Parmesan or Romano to taste

Add a couple tsp. of kosher salt to a pot of boiling water. Start cooking pasta according to package instructions.

Melt butter and soften garlic in a large saucepan over medium heat, about a minute. Add infused olive oil and heat several minutes (just long enough to make it hot.)

Reserving a cup of cooking water, drain pasta and place in a large pasta bowl. Top with spinach and almonds. Pour hot garlic-olive oil mixtureover spinach and toss until spinach begins to wilt. If it seems dry, add a little of the reserved pasta water, a spoonful at a time. Finally, top with rough chopped or torn Burrata (or fresh Mozzarella) and a little black pepper. Give it a gentle toss and serve with a sprinkle of grated cheese.

ENJOY!

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.