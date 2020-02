Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Wanda Ford as one of Cleveland's Own.

Wanda is a former college basketball player at Drake and was the first woman in NCAA history to collect 1500 rebounds.

She played professionally for 16 years overseas.

Now Wanda works as a youth ambassador for at-risk children and holds a weekly midnight gym program to keep kids off the streets.

