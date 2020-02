OHIO (WJW) — Someone in Ohio is waking up with a lot more money.

An Ohio resident matched five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, which means they’ll get $1 million. One million dollar tickets were also drawn in California and Louisiana.

The winning numbers were 32, 48, 50, 51 and 64. The Megaplier was 10.

The next estimated Mega Millions jackpot is at $187 million. The next drawing is Feb. 7.

